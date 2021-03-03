Financial Counselors Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,644 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $18,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2,524.8% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,709,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606,476 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 381.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,263,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793,186 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $91,034,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1,042.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,354,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 860.3% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,064,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,826,000 after acquiring an additional 953,633 shares during the last quarter.

IJR traded up $1.52 on Wednesday, reaching $107.98. 266,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,274,713. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $47.52 and a twelve month high of $109.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.81.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

