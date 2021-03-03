Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 1,081 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Financial Counselors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. owned about 0.10% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $16,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2,890.3% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 145,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. American Money Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 56,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,951,000 after purchasing an additional 15,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SDY traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $113.68. 63,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,804. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $67.57 and a one year high of $114.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.18.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Read More: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.