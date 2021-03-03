Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 23,356 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Financial Counselors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,864 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 23,356 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $22,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,969,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 176,441 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,879,000 after buying an additional 10,683 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Fosun International Ltd increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 27,300 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.5% during the third quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 26,257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

QCOM stock traded down $3.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.60. The stock had a trading volume of 724,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,521,737. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $167.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $151.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of $151.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

In other QUALCOMM news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $10,889,278.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 50,753 shares in the company, valued at $7,547,986.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 35,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $5,516,981.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,116,247.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $160.00 price target on QUALCOMM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Cascend Securities upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.81.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

