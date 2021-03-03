Financial Review: Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) and National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH)

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) and National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get Danske Bank A/S alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Danske Bank A/S and National Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Danske Bank A/S 2 2 1 0 1.80 National Bankshares 0 0 1 0 3.00

National Bankshares has a consensus target price of $32.00, suggesting a potential downside of 4.36%. Given National Bankshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe National Bankshares is more favorable than Danske Bank A/S.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Danske Bank A/S and National Bankshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Danske Bank A/S $6.74 billion 2.47 $2.26 billion N/A N/A National Bankshares $53.94 million 4.02 $17.47 million $2.65 12.63

Danske Bank A/S has higher revenue and earnings than National Bankshares.

Risk & Volatility

Danske Bank A/S has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Bankshares has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Danske Bank A/S pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. National Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. National Bankshares pays out 54.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Danske Bank A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.1% of National Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of National Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Danske Bank A/S and National Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Danske Bank A/S 17.37% 7.08% 0.30% National Bankshares 30.34% 8.23% 1.15%

Summary

National Bankshares beats Danske Bank A/S on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Danske Bank A/S

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses; and corporate, institutional, and personal customers. It operates through Banking DK, Banking Nordic, Corporates and Institutions, Wealth Management, and Northern Ireland segments. The company offers daily banking, home financing, investment, and retirement planning solutions; strategic advisory services; leasing solutions; and financing, financial market, general banking, and corporate finance advisory services, as well as financial solutions and products in the areas of capital markets, fixed income and currencies, and transaction banking and investor services. It also provides wealth and asset management, pension savings, and insurance solutions covering life, health, and accident; and mobile banking services. In addition, the company provides mortgage finance and real-estate brokerage, as well as trades in fixed income products, foreign exchange, and equities. It has operations in Denmark, Finland, Sweden, Norway, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Russia, Germany, Poland, the United States, India, and China. Danske Bank A/S was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

About National Bankshares

National Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include commercial and agricultural, commercial real estate, residential real estate, home equity, and various consumer loan products, as well as loans for the construction of commercial and residential properties. The company also provides business and consumer debit and credit cards; letters of credit, night depository services, safe deposit boxes, utility payment services, and automatic funds transfer; wealth management, trust, and estate services; non-deposit investment and insurance products; and telephone, mobile, and Internet banking services. National Bankshares, Inc. operates 24 branch offices, a loan production office, and 24 automated teller machines in Southwest Virginia. National Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Blacksburg, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Danske Bank A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danske Bank A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.