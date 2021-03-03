FinNexus (FNX) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.84 Million

FinNexus (CURRENCY:FNX) traded down 12.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. One FinNexus token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000787 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, FinNexus has traded 14.6% lower against the dollar. FinNexus has a total market capitalization of $9.68 million and approximately $2.84 million worth of FinNexus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.82 or 0.00060180 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $405.21 or 0.00791166 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00007523 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00028492 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000307 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.02 or 0.00062520 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00029636 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00045984 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001955 BTC.

FNX is a token. It was first traded on August 14th, 2018. FinNexus’ total supply is 176,495,407 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,023,182 tokens. FinNexus’ official Twitter account is @therealFinanceX and its Facebook page is accessible here . FinNexus’ official website is www.finnexus.io . The official message board for FinNexus is medium.com/finnexus

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FinNexus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FinNexus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FinNexus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

