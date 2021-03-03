Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:FTIV) Short Interest Down 45.3% in February

Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:FTIV) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 152,000 shares, a drop of 45.3% from the January 28th total of 278,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 533,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FTIV. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV in the fourth quarter valued at $565,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV in the fourth quarter worth $3,955,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV during the fourth quarter valued at $1,695,000. Finally, Falcon Edge Capital LP acquired a new position in Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV during the fourth quarter valued at $4,491,000.

Shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.42. The stock had a trading volume of 4,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,349. Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $17.44.

Separately, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

