FIO Protocol (FIO) Trading Up 50.9% Over Last 7 Days

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. FIO Protocol has a market capitalization of $44.35 million and $8.02 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000397 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, FIO Protocol has traded up 50.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000602 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001170 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000039 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 58.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00035386 BTC.

FIO Protocol Coin Profile

FIO Protocol is a coin. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 744,786,120 coins and its circulating supply is 221,774,458 coins. The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io . FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog

FIO Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FIO Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FIO Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

