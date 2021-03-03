Firestone Capital Management Has $9.47 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Firestone Capital Management raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 3.6% of Firestone Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $9,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Oldfather Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 7,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $202.67. 123,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,560,441. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $109.49 and a 52-week high of $208.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $201.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.71.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.