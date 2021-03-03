First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Sets New 52-Week High at $42.33

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $42.33 and last traded at $42.33, with a volume of 4288 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.48.

FBNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. G.Research downgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Gabelli downgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of First Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.26 and its 200 day moving average is $29.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. First Bancorp had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 8.36%. Equities research analysts predict that First Bancorp will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In other First Bancorp news, Director Suzanne S. Deferie sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $1,020,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,181,192.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Suzanne S. Deferie sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total transaction of $243,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,755,489.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,634,788. 2.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in First Bancorp by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in First Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in First Bancorp by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in First Bancorp by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 10,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Bancorp by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the period. 62.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:FBNC)

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

