First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Stock Rating Lowered by Piper Sandler

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) was downgraded by Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $23.00 target price on the bank’s stock, up from their prior target price of $22.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.46% from the stock’s current price.

FFBC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ FFBC opened at $22.67 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.62. First Financial Bancorp. has a 1 year low of $10.83 and a 1 year high of $24.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 7.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 16,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total value of $345,436.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 282,405 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,003.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 41,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $893,714.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 241,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,234,474. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in First Financial Bancorp. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 462.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 5,334.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 6,081 shares in the last quarter. 72.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

