First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) Sets New 52-Week High at $45.47

Shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $45.47 and last traded at $45.17, with a volume of 5480 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.35.

FRME has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet raised shares of First Merchants from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Stephens raised shares of First Merchants from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of First Merchants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. First Merchants presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.49.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. First Merchants had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 8.50%. As a group, research analysts predict that First Merchants Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. First Merchants’s payout ratio is 30.06%.

In other news, Director William L. Hoy sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $195,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRME. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in First Merchants by 5.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 168,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,217,000 after acquiring an additional 9,071 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Merchants in the first quarter valued at about $151,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Merchants by 35.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 235,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after acquiring an additional 61,422 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in First Merchants by 256.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 9,022 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Merchants by 28.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 6,558 shares during the period. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Merchants Company Profile (NASDAQ:FRME)

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

