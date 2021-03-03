First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Trading Down 5.2%

Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) traded down 5.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $78.70 and last traded at $78.88. 2,348,351 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 2,776,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.19.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays downgraded First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $86.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Roth Capital raised their price objective on First Solar from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James downgraded First Solar from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group downgraded First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on First Solar in a report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Solar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.47.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.49. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.19). First Solar had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 9.49%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

In other First Solar news, COO Philip Dejong sold 8,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $758,983.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $47,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,307,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,977 shares of company stock worth $863,847 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in First Solar by 2,272.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 261 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in First Solar in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in First Solar by 164.4% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in First Solar in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Solar by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 67.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

