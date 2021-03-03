First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) Short Interest Update

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 69,400 shares, an increase of 109.7% from the January 28th total of 33,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 225,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 156.7% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 8,599 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,007,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $448,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 219,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,101,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FPXI traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.76. 3,727 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,655. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.01. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $30.13 and a 12 month high of $79.31.

