First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the January 28th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ FJP traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,531. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.92. First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $34.25 and a one year high of $54.12.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 2.39% of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

