First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Short Interest Down 45.9% in February

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 45.9% from the January 28th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of FEX traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $77.41. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,266. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.18. First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $40.04 and a 12-month high of $80.28.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.

