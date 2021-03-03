First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 214,300 shares, a decline of 43.6% from the January 28th total of 380,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 764,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF stock traded down $1.07 on Wednesday, reaching $41.83. 25,539 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 853,073. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.93 and a 200 day moving average of $40.81. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $20.87 and a 52 week high of $46.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter valued at $13,845,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,984,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,363,000 after acquiring an additional 235,159 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 113.2% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 382,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,298,000 after purchasing an additional 202,923 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter worth about $6,740,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,075,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,743,000 after purchasing an additional 181,916 shares during the period.

Further Reading: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.