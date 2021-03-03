FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ FCFS opened at $64.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.75. FirstCash has a one year low of $51.15 and a one year high of $85.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.84.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $392.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.53 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business’s revenue was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FirstCash will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.76%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash during the 4th quarter worth $42,412,000. Interval Partners LP raised its stake in shares of FirstCash by 526.6% during the 4th quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 64,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,531,000 after buying an additional 54,365 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FirstCash by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 130,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,146,000 after buying an additional 4,586 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of FirstCash by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 101,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,118,000 after buying an additional 9,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash during the 4th quarter worth $3,014,000. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

