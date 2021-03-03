FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 823,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,171 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.15% of FirstEnergy worth $25,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Botty Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FE stock opened at $32.81 on Wednesday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $22.85 and a twelve month high of $48.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.17.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.15). FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 6.64%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

FE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstEnergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.38.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

