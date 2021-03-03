FirstService (TSE:FSV) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $175.03

FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$175.03 and traded as high as C$196.00. FirstService shares last traded at C$195.56, with a volume of 55,836 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Laurentian upgraded shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Laurentian Bank of Canada upgraded shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of FirstService to C$160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of FirstService to C$160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of FirstService to C$175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. FirstService currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$165.00.

The firm has a market cap of C$8.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$183.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$175.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.233 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.67%.

FirstService Company Profile (TSE:FSV)

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

