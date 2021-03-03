Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Raised to Market Perform at Wolfe Research

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) was upgraded by research analysts at Wolfe Research from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FSR. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Fisker in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Fisker in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on Fisker from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Fisker in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Fisker in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Fisker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

FSR opened at $28.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.26. Fisker has a one year low of $8.70 and a one year high of $31.96.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Fisker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Fisker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Fisker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fisker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fisker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Fisker Company Profile

Fisker, Inc designs and manufactures electric vehicles and mobility solutions. The company is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

