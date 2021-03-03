Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.37

Fission Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.37 and traded as high as $0.47. Fission Uranium shares last traded at $0.46, with a volume of 1,136,980 shares traded.

FCUUF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Fission Uranium from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Fission Uranium from $0.40 to $0.55 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.37 and a 200-day moving average of $0.29. The company has a market cap of $262.97 million, a P/E ratio of -46.37 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a current ratio of 18.45, a quick ratio of 18.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan.

