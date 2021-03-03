Five Point (NYSE:FPH) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH)’s stock price rose 0.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.64 and last traded at $6.56. Approximately 69,727 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 75,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.51.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Five Point from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.39. The firm has a market cap of $972.75 million, a PE ratio of 93.73 and a beta of 1.47.
Five Point Company Profile (NYSE:FPH)
Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, engages in the planning, developing, and owning of mixed-use communities in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates properties; and provides development and property management services.
