Five Point (NYSE:FPH) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH)’s stock price rose 0.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.64 and last traded at $6.56. Approximately 69,727 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 75,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.51.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Five Point from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

Get Five Point alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.39. The firm has a market cap of $972.75 million, a PE ratio of 93.73 and a beta of 1.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC purchased a new stake in Five Point during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Towerview LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Point in the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Point in the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Point during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Point during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 33.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five Point Company Profile (NYSE:FPH)

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, engages in the planning, developing, and owning of mixed-use communities in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates properties; and provides development and property management services.

Recommended Story: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Five Point Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Point and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.