Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Stock Price Down 13%

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR)’s share price fell 13% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $239.01 and last traded at $242.99. 1,681,529 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 1,307,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $279.44.

FVRR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Fiverr International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of Fiverr International in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $190.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Fiverr International from $270.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered Fiverr International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.69.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -565.08 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $267.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. Equities research analysts predict that Fiverr International Ltd. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the fourth quarter worth $357,186,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fiverr International during the 4th quarter worth about $232,522,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the 4th quarter worth about $9,190,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,328,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,089,000. 57.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiverr International Company Profile (NYSE:FVRR)

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 300 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

