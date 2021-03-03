Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) Short Interest Update

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 38,400 shares, an increase of 146.2% from the January 28th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 6.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund stock opened at $12.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.93. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $14.12.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

