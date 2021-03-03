Flex LNG (FLNG) versus Its Peers Head to Head Comparison

Flex LNG (NYSE: FLNG) is one of 29 publicly-traded companies in the “Water transportation” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Flex LNG to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Flex LNG and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flex LNG 4.12% 4.10% 1.96% Flex LNG Competitors -16.72% 2.33% 0.77%

Flex LNG has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Flex LNG’s competitors have a beta of 0.14, suggesting that their average share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Flex LNG and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flex LNG 0 1 2 0 2.67 Flex LNG Competitors 387 1272 1707 31 2.41

As a group, “Water transportation” companies have a potential downside of 10.56%. Given Flex LNG’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Flex LNG has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Flex LNG and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Flex LNG $119.97 million $16.97 million 5.26 Flex LNG Competitors $2.99 billion $335.32 million 52.26

Flex LNG’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Flex LNG. Flex LNG is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.3% of Flex LNG shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.2% of shares of all “Water transportation” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of shares of all “Water transportation” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Flex LNG beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Flex LNG

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of December 31, 2019, it owned and operated six LNG carriers. It also provides chartering and management services. Flex LNG Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

