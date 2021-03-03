FLIP (FLP) Price Reaches $0.0077

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 3rd. FLIP has a market cap of $430,151.11 and $1,216.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FLIP token can currently be purchased for $0.0077 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, FLIP has traded up 29.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.41 or 0.00060000 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $397.47 or 0.00784223 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00007406 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00027871 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.69 or 0.00062524 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00029352 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00046084 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001976 BTC.

FLIP Profile

FLP is a token. It was first traded on October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 tokens. FLIP’s official website is fliptoken.gameflip.com . The official message board for FLIP is medium.com/@fliptoken . FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip

FLIP Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLIP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

