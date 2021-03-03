Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) EVP Sells $310,822.20 in Stock

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 3,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total transaction of $310,822.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,600,284. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

David Victor Christopherson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 9th, David Victor Christopherson sold 7,043 shares of Floor & Decor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.90, for a total transaction of $633,165.70.

Floor & Decor stock traded down $3.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.20. 1,076,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,728. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.36 and a fifty-two week high of $108.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.39, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $723.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.71 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,887,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,925,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 13.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,336,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,947,000 after acquiring an additional 764,306 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 24.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,763,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,893,000 after acquiring an additional 341,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 80.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 645,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,317,000 after acquiring an additional 288,557 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on FND. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Floor & Decor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.65.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

