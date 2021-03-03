Flow Price Reaches $33.48 (FLOW)

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded 22.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 3rd. One Flow coin can now be bought for approximately $33.48 or 0.00064022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Flow has traded up 48.2% against the US dollar. Flow has a market cap of $780.23 million and approximately $103.64 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $252.81 or 0.00483365 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.33 or 0.00073283 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.04 or 0.00078471 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.56 or 0.00079459 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.67 or 0.00054822 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $250.28 or 0.00478525 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Flow Profile

Flow’s launch date was May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,338,178,865 coins and its circulating supply is 23,301,002 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Flow Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flow should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

