FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY) Short Interest Down 46.7% in February

FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 46.7% from the January 28th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FLIDY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of FLSmidth & Co. A/S in a report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of FLSmidth & Co. A/S in a report on Monday, December 7th. Nordea Equity Research raised FLSmidth & Co. A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of FLSmidth & Co. A/S in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of FLSmidth & Co. A/S stock remained flat at $$3.87 on Wednesday. FLSmidth & Co. A/S has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $3.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.21.

FLSmidth & Co A/S supplies engineering, equipment, and services solutions to the cement and mining industries worldwide. The company operates through Mining and Cement segments. The company also engages in the mining activities. It explores for copper, gold, iron, coal, and battery metals. The company offers a range of products, systems, and services, including single engineered and customized equipment, such as mills, kiln systems, and clinker coolers for the cement industry; and crushers, ball mills, pumps, gravity concentrators, and thickeners or flotation cells, as well as bundled equipment solutions, full production plants, and maintenance solutions for the mining industry.

