Fluor Co. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:FLR)

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Fluor in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Fluor’s FY2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.93). The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Fluor had a positive return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Fluor from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Vertical Research raised Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Fluor from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Fluor from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fluor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

NYSE:FLR opened at $17.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 2.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.34. Fluor has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Fluor by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,765,027 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $235,799,000 after purchasing an additional 185,085 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,164,000. Towle & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fluor by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 2,151,799 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,364,000 after purchasing an additional 578,857 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fluor by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,538,418 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,569,000 after purchasing an additional 6,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,584,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

About Fluor

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

