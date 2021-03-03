Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $22.45

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.45 and last traded at $22.45, with a volume of 2774 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.19.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Flushing Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $627.57 million, a PE ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.61 and a 200-day moving average of $14.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 15.61%. Equities research analysts expect that Flushing Financial Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.91%.

In related news, EVP Francis W. Korzekwinski sold 3,000 shares of Flushing Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total value of $47,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,632 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,779.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Flushing Financial by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,299,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,268,000 after buying an additional 94,407 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Flushing Financial by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,153,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,832,000 after buying an additional 19,631 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Flushing Financial by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 406,632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,766,000 after buying an additional 96,527 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Flushing Financial by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 318,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,299,000 after buying an additional 41,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Flushing Financial by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 276,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,606,000 after buying an additional 44,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Flushing Financial

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

