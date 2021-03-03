Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Given a £154.85 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) has been assigned a £154.85 ($202.31) target price by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.24% from the stock’s current price.

FLTR has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a £175 ($228.64) price target on Flutter Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays set a £150 ($195.98) price target on Flutter Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £150 ($195.98) to £157 ($205.12) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a £171 ($223.41) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Flutter Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of £131.43 ($171.72).

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

Shares of LON:FLTR traded up GBX 465 ($6.08) during trading on Wednesday, hitting £145.75 ($190.42). The stock had a trading volume of 245,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,395. The stock has a market capitalization of £25.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.74. Flutter Entertainment has a 12-month low of GBX 5,004 ($65.38) and a 12-month high of £162.90 ($212.83). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of £141.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of £135.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.23.

Flutter Entertainment PLC operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

Read More: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.