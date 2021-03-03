Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) shares were down 5.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.34 and last traded at $4.60. Approximately 3,158,004 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 240% from the average daily volume of 928,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.89.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FBIO shares. Dawson James raised their price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortress Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.54.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.66 and its 200 day moving average is $3.35. The company has a current ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 2.43.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Fortress Biotech during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortress Biotech during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fortress Biotech during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fortress Biotech during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fortress Biotech during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.13% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:FBIO)

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Targadox for acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; Ximino to treat inflammatory lesions of severe acne vulgaris.

