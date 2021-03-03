Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 10th. Analysts expect Fortuna Silver Mines to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:FSM opened at $7.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.93 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 12-month low of $1.47 and a 12-month high of $9.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.63 and its 200 day moving average is $7.18.

FSM has been the topic of several research reports. Pi Financial lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. CIBC lowered their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from $11.50 to $11.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.94.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

