Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) (FVI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.10 per share for the quarter.

Shares of TSE:FVI opened at C$9.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.70 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.29. The stock has a market cap of C$1.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.11. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$2.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.98.

FVI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Laurentian lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Laurentian Bank of Canada lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) from C$11.50 to C$11.25 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$10.86.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

