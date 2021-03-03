Fossil Group (FOSL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fossil Group stock opened at $16.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.20 and its 200-day moving average is $9.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.83. Fossil Group has a 1 year low of $2.69 and a 1 year high of $28.60. The company has a market cap of $846.75 million, a P/E ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 1.98.

Get Fossil Group alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Fossil Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

Featured Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Fossil Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fossil Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.