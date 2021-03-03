Franco-Nevada (FNV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter .

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Shares of NYSE FNV opened at $111.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a PE ratio of 79.98, a PEG ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.32. Franco-Nevada has a 52-week low of $77.18 and a 52-week high of $166.11.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 10th. Analysts expect Franco-Nevada to post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link .

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 10th.

TSE:FNV opened at C$140.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.40, a current ratio of 14.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$151.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$173.11. Franco-Nevada has a 52 week low of C$105.93 and a 52 week high of C$222.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.332 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.83%.

In other Franco-Nevada news, Director David Harquail sold 8,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$167.39, for a total value of C$1,444,408.31. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 839,048 shares in the company, valued at C$140,448,244.72. Also, Senior Officer Sandip Rana sold 2,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$167.37, for a total value of C$487,381.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,162 shares in the company, valued at C$7,224,023.94. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,613 shares of company stock worth $1,944,716.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$251.50 to C$230.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

