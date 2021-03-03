Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Sold by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP decreased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,067 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 8,152 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $2,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 33,220 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 25,107 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 24,297 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,613 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Franklin Resources stock opened at $27.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.80 and a 200-day moving average of $23.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.91 and a 1-year high of $28.59.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 14.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.91%.

In related news, insider Alok Sethi sold 10,000 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $276,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,826 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $43,769.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet raised Franklin Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Franklin Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

