Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Director Sells $70,558,600.00 in Stock

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Director Gerald J. Ford sold 2,020,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total value of $70,558,600.00.

Freeport-McMoRan stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.00. The stock had a trading volume of 18,526,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,780,928. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.05 billion, a PE ratio of -388.85 and a beta of 2.27. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $39.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.74.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,539 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 16,927 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,916 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,705 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. 72.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FCX. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.12.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

