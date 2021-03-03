Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Director Sells $70,558,600.00 in Stock

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Director Gerald J. Ford sold 2,020,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total value of $70,558,600.00.
Freeport-McMoRan stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.00. The stock had a trading volume of 18,526,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,780,928. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.05 billion, a PE ratio of -388.85 and a beta of 2.27. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $39.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.74.
Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have recently commented on FCX. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.12.
About Freeport-McMoRan
Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.
