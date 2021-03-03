Frenkel Topping Group Plc (LON:FEN) Insider Mark Holt Sells 333,333 Shares

Frenkel Topping Group Plc (LON:FEN) insider Mark Holt sold 333,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 49 ($0.64), for a total transaction of £163,333.17 ($213,395.83).
LON FEN opened at GBX 47.50 ($0.62) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 47.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 44.91. Frenkel Topping Group Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 20 ($0.26) and a 12-month high of GBX 58.50 ($0.76). The stock has a market capitalization of £51.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.30.
About Frenkel Topping Group
