Frenkel Topping Group Plc (LON:FEN) Insider Mark Holt Sells 333,333 Shares

Frenkel Topping Group Plc (LON:FEN) insider Mark Holt sold 333,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 49 ($0.64), for a total transaction of £163,333.17 ($213,395.83).

LON FEN opened at GBX 47.50 ($0.62) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 47.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 44.91. Frenkel Topping Group Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 20 ($0.26) and a 12-month high of GBX 58.50 ($0.76). The stock has a market capitalization of £51.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.30.

About Frenkel Topping Group

Frenkel Topping Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides independent financial advisory and wealth management services for clients in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

