Freshii (TSE:FRII) Stock Price Up 4.4%

Freshii Inc. (TSE:FRII)’s stock price shot up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.93 and last traded at C$1.89. 55,348 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 48,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.81.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.97 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.59. The company has a market cap of C$59.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.43. The company has a quick ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39.

Freshii Company Profile (TSE:FRII)

Freshii Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and operates quick-serve restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its restaurants offer salads, bowls, burritos, wraps, soups, juices, smoothies, frozen yogurt, drinks, snacks, breakfast, and products for kids. As of May 12, 2020, the company operated 470 restaurant in 16 countries worldwide.

