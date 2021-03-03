Friendz 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $72,611.00 (FDZ)

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded 36.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. In the last seven days, Friendz has traded 25% higher against the US dollar. Friendz has a market capitalization of $939,706.77 and approximately $72,611.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Friendz token can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00059367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.31 or 0.00776782 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00008174 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00027758 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00062020 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00030053 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00045002 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001982 BTC.

FDZ is a token. It was first traded on January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,129,842,156 tokens and its circulating supply is 534,096,082 tokens. The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO . Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Friendz’s official website is friendz.io

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Friendz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Friendz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

