Frontier (FRONT) Market Capitalization Tops $77.97 Million

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 3rd. Frontier has a market cap of $77.97 million and approximately $30.63 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frontier token can currently be bought for $2.89 or 0.00005600 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Frontier has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $247.68 or 0.00480280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.97 or 0.00073620 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.63 or 0.00078778 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.68 or 0.00082770 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.34 or 0.00054955 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $251.52 or 0.00487724 BTC.

Frontier Token Profile

Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,000,000 tokens. Frontier’s official message board is medium.com/@Frontierwallet . Frontier’s official website is frontier.xyz

Frontier Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frontier should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Frontier using one of the exchanges listed above.

