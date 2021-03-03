Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $225.57 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) to report sales of $225.57 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fulgent Genetics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $213.94 million to $237.20 million. Fulgent Genetics posted sales of $8.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,588.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics will report full-year sales of $352.29 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $340.67 million to $363.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $824.45 million, with estimates ranging from $676.89 million to $972.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Fulgent Genetics.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FLGT. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $75.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered Fulgent Genetics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BTIG Research lowered Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fulgent Genetics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, CFO Paul Kim sold 10,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $550,159.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 191,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,882,483.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLGT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Fulgent Genetics by 123.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,586,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,535,000 after buying an additional 878,154 shares during the last quarter. Nepsis Inc. purchased a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the 4th quarter worth about $13,114,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 126.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,819,000 after purchasing an additional 147,894 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 265,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,637,000 after purchasing an additional 130,881 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 1,138.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,113,000 after buying an additional 107,845 shares in the last quarter. 33.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLGT stock opened at $103.74 on Wednesday. Fulgent Genetics has a twelve month low of $6.70 and a twelve month high of $189.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.09 and its 200-day moving average is $58.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 51.36 and a beta of 1.92.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

