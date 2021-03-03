Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA) Shares Gap Down to $894.00

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (LON:FSTA)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 894 ($11.68), but opened at GBX 852 ($11.13). Fuller, Smith & Turner shares last traded at GBX 885.92 ($11.57), with a volume of 2,712 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.87, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 812 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 672.20. The company has a market capitalization of £493.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.31.

About Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA)

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. operates managed pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Managed Pubs and Hotels, Tenanted Inns, and The Fuller's Beer Company. The company also manages pubs operated by third parties under tenancy or lease agreements.

