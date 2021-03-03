Fuse Network Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.30 Million (FUSE)

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded up 23.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. Fuse Network has a market capitalization of $8.87 million and $2.30 million worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Fuse Network has traded 36.3% higher against the dollar. One Fuse Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000316 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Fuse Network Profile

Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins.

Buying and Selling Fuse Network

