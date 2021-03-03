FuzeX Market Cap Reaches $506,846.83 (FXT)

FuzeX (CURRENCY:FXT) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 3rd. In the last week, FuzeX has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. One FuzeX token can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. FuzeX has a market cap of $506,846.83 and approximately $1.00 worth of FuzeX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.57 or 0.00059978 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $401.05 or 0.00786740 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00007719 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00027961 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.90 or 0.00062578 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00029820 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00045729 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004010 BTC.

FuzeX Token Profile

FuzeX is a token. FuzeX’s total supply is 1,087,156,610 tokens and its circulating supply is 915,627,153 tokens. FuzeX’s official message board is medium.com/fuzex . FuzeX’s official website is fuzex.co . FuzeX’s official Twitter account is @fuzex_co and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling FuzeX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FuzeX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FuzeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

