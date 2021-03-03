FY2022 EPS Estimates for Amgen Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Amgen in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now forecasts that the medical research company will earn $18.50 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $18.45. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Amgen’s FY2023 earnings at $19.75 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $21.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $22.50 EPS.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AMGN. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Amgen from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Amgen from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $2.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $223.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,556,113. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $239.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.29. Amgen has a 1 year low of $177.05 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market cap of $129.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 47.50%.

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.40, for a total value of $238,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,006,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,360 shares of company stock worth $3,161,514. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,302,778,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Amgen by 19.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,278,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,949,870,000 after buying an additional 5,016,641 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Amgen by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,745,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,240,698,000 after buying an additional 1,179,665 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Amgen by 4,644.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 972,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $223,616,000 after buying an additional 952,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Amgen by 42.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,956,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $497,356,000 after buying an additional 586,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

