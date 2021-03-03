G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) Price Target Lowered to $68.00 at Needham & Company LLC

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 205.34% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GTHX. Raymond James cut G1 Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of GTHX stock traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.27. 5,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,763,630. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.50. The company has a quick ratio of 7.45, a current ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $934.43 million, a P/E ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 2.44. G1 Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.80 and a fifty-two week high of $37.07.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $16.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that G1 Therapeutics will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 11,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $388,608.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,831,808. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark A. Velleca sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $585,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,000 shares in the company, valued at $917,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,645 shares of company stock worth $2,815,202 in the last three months. 14.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 222.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in G1 Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 211.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer(SCLC), as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for patients with first-line (SCLC) and metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase 1b clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and rintodestrant, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I/2 clinical trial.

