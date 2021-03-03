GAMB 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $62,734.00 (GMB)

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. One GAMB coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GAMB has traded 21.8% higher against the US dollar. GAMB has a total market cap of $3.80 million and approximately $62,734.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.43 or 0.00058939 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $388.91 or 0.00778924 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00007818 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00027694 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00032534 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00061775 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00046953 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

GAMB Coin Profile

GAMB (CRYPTO:GMB) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 24th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,999,990 coins. The official message board for GAMB is medium.com/@gambproject . GAMB’s official website is gamb.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GMB is a dual-cryptocurrency based on fast speed will connect to real life. GMB is a blockchain platform with various SPACE Dapps aimed to be used in real life. Experience GMB’s first SPACE Dapp: TravelSpace, a blockchain-based travel community service. “

Buying and Selling GAMB

